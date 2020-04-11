$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.72. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

AJG opened at $86.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $286,103,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $168,800,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

