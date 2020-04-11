$0.83 EPS Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.74. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. 279,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,344. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

