-$0.82 EPS Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

