$0.50 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,802. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.