-$0.39 EPS Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.42). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 172,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,106.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 505,863 shares of company stock worth $3,716,403. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 647,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.