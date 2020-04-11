$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CPLG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.94%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.