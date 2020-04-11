$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Banco Bradesco posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,388,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,648,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

