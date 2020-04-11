$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. American Vanguard posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million.

AVD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AVD stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 91,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.36. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

