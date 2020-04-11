-$0.06 EPS Expected for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Option Care Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.85. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

