Zynex’s (ZYXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.
ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
