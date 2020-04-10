Zynex’s (ZYXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

