Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $110.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

