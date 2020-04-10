Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to “Buy”

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $49.51 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

