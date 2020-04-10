Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Buy

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

