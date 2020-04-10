Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to “Hold”

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of IO stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.31. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

