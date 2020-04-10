Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Hold”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of ICHR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $475.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

