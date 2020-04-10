Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Hold

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of GPMT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $247.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 1,463,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 169,434 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 764,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

