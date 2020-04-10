Zacks Investment Research Lowers NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $318.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

