Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.68.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

