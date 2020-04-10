Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Hold

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 134.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

