Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020 // Comments off

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.54. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $46.60.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.