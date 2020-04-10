Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Sell

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

