Zacks: Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 508,787 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.37. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

