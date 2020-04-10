YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,292.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,529.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,890 ($24.86). The firm has a market cap of $361.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

In other YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 news, insider Patrick Dardis sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £41,704 ($54,859.25).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

