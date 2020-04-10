XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.