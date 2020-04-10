Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

