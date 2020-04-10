Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 847.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 2,330.5% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 465,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 446,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after buying an additional 325,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAIR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

