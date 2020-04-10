Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised Wendys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

