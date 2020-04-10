Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $53.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

