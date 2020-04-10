WAX Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, C2CX and IDEX. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.02776477 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00202108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00044242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,636,978,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,307,583 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Bibox, C2CX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

