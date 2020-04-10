Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Robert Millner Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.58 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of A$615,405.00 ($436,457.45).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Robert Millner acquired 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.50 ($12.41) per share, with a total value of A$787,410.00 ($558,446.81).

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Millner acquired 10,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.43 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of A$174,330.00 ($123,638.30).

SOL stock opened at A$17.95 ($12.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$19.36 and a 200-day moving average of A$21.29. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$16.66 ($11.82) and a fifty-two week high of A$25.36 ($17.99).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

