Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.37 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Allbit, COSS and Bithumb. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.02297991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00076296 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, COSS, Binance, Coinnest, Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx, Allbit, Bithumb, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

