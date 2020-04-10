Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Lowered to GBX 694

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.40 ($15.28).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 915.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,212.83. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 523 ($6.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ian Tyler bought 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,135 shares of company stock worth $11,013,187.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.