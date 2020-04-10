Viridian Ria LLC Sells 83 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,920.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,851.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

