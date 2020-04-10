Viridian Ria LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

