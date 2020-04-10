Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 33,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $359.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 45,743 shares of company stock worth $58,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

