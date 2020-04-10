Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

