Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,156 Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlington Asset Investment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.65. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

