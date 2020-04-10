Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,182.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. Analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,705,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,879. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

