Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,152 Shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of TBIO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Translate Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

