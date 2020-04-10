Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,652 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 253,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fluent Inc has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Fluent Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

