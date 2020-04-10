Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

BILL opened at $42.34 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

