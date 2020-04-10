Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ardelyx stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

