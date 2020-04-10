Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 792.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

