Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,344.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $85,525.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,873 shares of company stock worth $197,631 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

