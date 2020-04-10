Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $39,832.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,178 shares in the company, valued at $259,642.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $112,075. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.08 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

