VICI Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 511% compared to the average volume of 361 call options.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after buying an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $17.16 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

