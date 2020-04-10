Verity & Verity LLC Sells 5,162 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 234.8% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 18.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.1% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,079,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

NYSE ET opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.