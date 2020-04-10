Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,513,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

