Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of VREX stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.