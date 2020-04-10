Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Increased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

